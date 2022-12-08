Credit Suisse AG Sells 9,634 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 160,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,634 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $6,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 351,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,263,000 after acquiring an additional 45,479 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 400,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,137,000 after acquiring an additional 54,033 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard I. Gilchrist bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.91 per share, for a total transaction of $251,460.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,181.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Spirit Realty Capital Stock Up 1.6 %

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.27.

Shares of SRC stock opened at $41.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.24. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.31 and a 52 week high of $49.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.07.

Spirit Realty Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.663 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 139.47%.

About Spirit Realty Capital

(Get Rating)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

Further Reading

