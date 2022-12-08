Credit Suisse AG Trims Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,412 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 974 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Five Below were worth $6,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FIVE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Five Below by 1.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,921 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Five Below by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the 1st quarter worth $774,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Five Below by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 132,459 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,978,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Five Below by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 28,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,569,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $178.56 on Thursday. Five Below, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $214.50. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 43.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at Five Below

FIVE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Five Below from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Five Below from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Five Below from $170.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Five Below presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.79.

In other news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.79, for a total value of $1,746,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,243 shares in the company, valued at $5,742,150.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.79, for a total value of $1,746,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,243 shares in the company, valued at $5,742,150.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.57, for a total value of $1,855,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,169,941.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,125 shares of company stock worth $6,277,885 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Five Below

(Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.