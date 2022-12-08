Credit Suisse AG Trims Position in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Credit Suisse AG cut its position in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,997 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in IAC were worth $5,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of IAC by 29.6% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 329,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,063,000 after purchasing an additional 75,400 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of IAC by 7.0% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 736,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,957,000 after purchasing an additional 48,104 shares in the last quarter. Noked Israel Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IAC in the second quarter worth $6,875,000. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of IAC by 6.9% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of IAC by 16.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,015,000 after purchasing an additional 11,452 shares in the last quarter. 99.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IAC alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on IAC. Cowen cut their target price on shares of IAC from $124.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of IAC from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of IAC from $125.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of IAC from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of IAC in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.60.

IAC Price Performance

Insider Transactions at IAC

IAC stock opened at $47.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. IAC Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.80 and a 12-month high of $140.77.

In other news, Director Michael D. Eisner bought 73,641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.78 per share, for a total transaction of $3,444,925.98. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 124,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,823,361.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

About IAC

(Get Rating)

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.