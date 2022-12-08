CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,035 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners grew its position in CRH by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,270,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,865,000 after acquiring an additional 268,277 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CRH by 0.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,019,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,828,000 after buying an additional 5,024 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of CRH by 5.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 881,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,313,000 after buying an additional 47,797 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CRH during the second quarter worth about $26,200,000. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CRH by 3.2% during the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 722,348 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,152,000 after buying an additional 22,170 shares in the last quarter. 5.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRH stock opened at $39.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.79. CRH plc has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $54.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.83.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on CRH from €50.00 ($52.63) to €48.00 ($50.53) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CRH in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CRH from €59.00 ($62.11) to €50.00 ($52.63) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

