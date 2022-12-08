CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its holdings in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 39,240 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CUBE. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 146.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 1,200.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 127.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on CubeSmart in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on CubeSmart from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CubeSmart in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on CubeSmart from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on CubeSmart from $53.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CubeSmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

NYSE CUBE opened at $42.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 36.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $36.82 and a twelve month high of $57.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.83.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

