Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) Shares Gap Up to $6.88

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.88, but opened at $7.06. Custom Truck One Source shares last traded at $6.85, with a volume of 2 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on CTOS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on Custom Truck One Source to $8.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Custom Truck One Source to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get Custom Truck One Source alerts:

Custom Truck One Source Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 679.68 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.20.

Insider Activity at Custom Truck One Source

Institutional Trading of Custom Truck One Source

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Eperjesy purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $193,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Custom Truck One Source by 214.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Custom Truck One Source by 107.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Custom Truck One Source in the first quarter worth $52,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Custom Truck One Source in the third quarter worth $66,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Custom Truck One Source in the third quarter worth $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Custom Truck One Source Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, other infrastructure-related industries in North America. It operates through Equipment Rental Solutions, Truck and Equipment Sales, and Aftermarket Parts and Services segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Custom Truck One Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Custom Truck One Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.