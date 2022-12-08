DA Davidson Trims SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Target Price to $22.00

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by DA Davidson from $40.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Redburn Partners began coverage on SentinelOne in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on SentinelOne in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on SentinelOne from $39.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on SentinelOne from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair started coverage on SentinelOne in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $27.53.

Shares of SentinelOne stock opened at $13.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.12 and a 200 day moving average of $23.63. SentinelOne has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $53.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 0.57.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 18.98% and a negative net margin of 107.95%. The company had revenue of $115.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 105.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SentinelOne will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SentinelOne news, insider Nicholas Warner sold 5,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total transaction of $99,579.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 238,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,274,006.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other SentinelOne news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 1,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total transaction of $25,653.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,680,209.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Warner sold 5,560 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total value of $99,579.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 238,638 shares in the company, valued at $4,274,006.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,666 shares of company stock worth $513,457 in the last ninety days. 7.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,110,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,920 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in SentinelOne by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,585,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,480,000 after buying an additional 794,439 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SentinelOne by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,044,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,166,000 after buying an additional 804,196 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in SentinelOne by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,378,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,088,000 after buying an additional 2,331,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC grew its stake in SentinelOne by 234.9% during the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 5,909,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,948,000 after buying an additional 4,145,054 shares during the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

