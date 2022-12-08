Dana A. Mehnert Sells 1,985 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Stock

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total value of $451,091.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,415,367.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance
NYSE:LHX opened at $217.91 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $229.62 and a 200 day moving average of $231.64. The company has a market capitalization of $41.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.83, a PEG ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.71. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.71 and a 1-year high of $279.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87.
L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement
Hedge Funds Weigh In On L3Harris Technologies
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 83.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $332.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.42.
About L3Harris Technologies
L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.
