Dana A. Mehnert Sells 1,985 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Stock

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total value of $451,091.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,415,367.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:LHX opened at $217.91 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $229.62 and a 200 day moving average of $231.64. The company has a market capitalization of $41.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.83, a PEG ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.71. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.71 and a 1-year high of $279.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On L3Harris Technologies

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.78%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 83.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $332.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.42.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.