Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 92.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 148,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,133,000 after acquiring an additional 71,202 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 4,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Datadog news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.03, for a total transaction of $5,068,984.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,740,651.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total transaction of $250,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 200,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,094,912. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.03, for a total transaction of $5,068,984.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,740,651.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,150,006 shares of company stock worth $79,339,605 and have sold 200,161 shares worth $15,282,919. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $68.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,365.60 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.44. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.45 and a twelve month high of $186.28.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $436.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.15 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 0.60%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Datadog from $137.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $130.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $130.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.23.

About Datadog

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.