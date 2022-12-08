Destiny Pharma’s (DEST) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Destiny Pharma (LON:DEST – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

LON DEST opened at GBX 33.90 ($0.41) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 34.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 38.41. Destiny Pharma has a fifty-two week low of GBX 29.20 ($0.36) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 110.50 ($1.35). The stock has a market capitalization of £24.85 million and a PE ratio of -3.82.

Destiny Pharma plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of infectious diseases in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in developing NTCD-M3 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of recurrent Clostridioides diffcile infections; XF-73 Nasal, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the prevention of post-surgical staphylococcal infection; and XF-73 Dermal that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of skin infections of antibiotic resistant bacteria.

