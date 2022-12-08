Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 2,970 Shares of Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 83,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Sterling Check were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Sterling Check during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Sterling Check during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Sterling Check during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Sterling Check during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Sterling Check by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Sterling Check to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Sterling Check from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sterling Check in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Sterling Check from $29.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Sterling Check from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Shares of STER stock opened at $14.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.40 and a beta of 0.49. Sterling Check Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.22 and a twelve month high of $28.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.24.

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

