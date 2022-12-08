Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 419,670 Shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) by 458.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 511,163 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 419,670 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in TrueCar were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its stake in TrueCar by 65.5% during the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 38,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 15,318 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TrueCar by 4,619.8% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 519,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 508,178 shares during the period. J. Goldman & Co LP lifted its stake in TrueCar by 2.5% during the first quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 1,876,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,413,000 after purchasing an additional 45,014 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of TrueCar by 278.9% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 88,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 65,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of TrueCar in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of TrueCar to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TrueCar in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TrueCar from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. BTIG Research upgraded shares of TrueCar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of TrueCar to $2.75 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TrueCar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

In other TrueCar news, Director Christopher W. Claus bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.40 per share, with a total value of $96,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 224,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,572. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TrueCar stock opened at $2.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $222.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.32. TrueCar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $4.09.

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

