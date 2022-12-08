Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 5,994 Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,994 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 90.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 4,816 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $728,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $576,000. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Mirum Pharmaceuticals

MIRM stock opened at $18.56 on Thursday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $13.39 and a one year high of $30.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.34. The company has a market capitalization of $684.31 million, a PE ratio of -16.57 and a beta of 1.34.

In other news, Director Niall O’donnell sold 174,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $3,480,678.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,746,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,922,470.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 33.27% of the company’s stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.