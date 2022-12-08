Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Holdings in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) by 736.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,810 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,292 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Regional Management were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of Regional Management by 1.8% during the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 20,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Regional Management by 122.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Regional Management by 14.5% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 67,245 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,513,000 after buying an additional 8,495 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regional Management during the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Regional Management by 5.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,274 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 29,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $837,631.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 700,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,130,318.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 130,952 shares of company stock valued at $3,779,721. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RM opened at $29.37 on Thursday. Regional Management Corp. has a 1 year low of $27.42 and a 1 year high of $58.84. The company has a market cap of $281.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 43.67 and a current ratio of 43.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.72 and a 200-day moving average of $35.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.12%.

RM has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Regional Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Regional Management from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regional Management in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Regional Management from $51.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

