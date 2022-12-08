Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Stock Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 181.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,853 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after buying an additional 36,651 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Foot Locker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 173.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 849 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 98.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Foot Locker Stock Performance

Shares of Foot Locker stock opened at $38.88 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $47.42.

Foot Locker Announces Dividend

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 18th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 4.87%. As a group, analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is 36.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on FL shares. Williams Trading raised Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Foot Locker from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Bank of America raised Foot Locker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Foot Locker to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Foot Locker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Foot Locker news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 9,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total value of $380,113.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,740,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,264,759.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total transaction of $77,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,966.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 9,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total value of $380,113.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,740,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,264,759.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 557,380 shares of company stock worth $18,395,121. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Foot Locker Profile

(Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.