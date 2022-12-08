Deutsche Bank AG Buys 17,208 Shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,208 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in CureVac were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in CureVac by 70.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 12,239 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of CureVac by 18.9% during the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 48,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 7,770 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of CureVac during the second quarter valued at about $1,786,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CureVac during the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CureVac by 54.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 4,263 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of CureVac from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

CureVac Stock Up 1.6 %

CureVac Profile

CureVac stock opened at $7.58 on Thursday. CureVac has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $44.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.61.

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; and CVSQIV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against influenza, as well as vaccine for lassa fever, yellow fever, respiratiory syncytial virus, rotavirus, malaria, and universal influenza.

