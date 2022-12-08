Deutsche Bank AG Buys 74,142 Shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) by 186.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 113,838 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,142 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Triumph Group were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 46,551 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Triumph Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Triumph Group by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,854 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 141.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 243,583 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TGI shares. StockNews.com raised Triumph Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.29.

Shares of NYSE:TGI opened at $11.89 on Thursday. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $27.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.31. The company has a market capitalization of $772.86 million, a PE ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 2.70.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. Triumph Group had a net margin of 6.81% and a negative return on equity of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $307.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

