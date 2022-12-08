Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Position in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,287 shares of the software’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Altair Engineering were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Altair Engineering by 182.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 573 shares of the software’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Altair Engineering in the first quarter valued at $41,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altair Engineering in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altair Engineering in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Altair Engineering by 15.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the software’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.68% of the company’s stock.

ALTR has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Altair Engineering in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Altair Engineering in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Altair Engineering from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Altair Engineering from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.80.

NASDAQ ALTR opened at $47.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.75. Altair Engineering Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.17 and a twelve month high of $78.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -64.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 200.67 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. Altair Engineering had a negative return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $119.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.47 million. On average, research analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 57,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $2,894,012.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,158,103.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 57,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $2,894,012.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,158,103.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Nelson Dias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $188,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 30,124 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,141.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,278 shares of company stock worth $3,099,118. 22.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and Internet of Things platform and analytics tools, as well as support and the complementary software products.

