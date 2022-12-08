Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its stake in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,548 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 16.4% in the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 5.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 1.6% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 6.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 5.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyline Champion

In other news, Director Gary E. Robinette sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $87,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,375.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael B. Berman sold 5,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total transaction of $291,747.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,217.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary E. Robinette sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $87,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,698 shares in the company, valued at $85,375.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Skyline Champion Trading Up 1.8 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NYSE SKY opened at $52.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.85. Skyline Champion Co. has a 52-week low of $43.04 and a 52-week high of $85.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SKY. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Skyline Champion from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Skyline Champion in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Skyline Champion from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

See Also

