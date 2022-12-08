Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Stake in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 178,531 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 16,387 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 703.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $71,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 20.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,890 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AXL shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.50 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

American Axle & Manufacturing Stock Down 6.6 %

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

Shares of NYSE AXL opened at $9.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.89. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.36 and a 52-week high of $11.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 927.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11.

(Get Rating)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.