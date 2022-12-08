Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Stock Holdings in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,602 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Anavex Life Sciences were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences during the first quarter worth about $132,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the first quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.93% of the company’s stock.

Anavex Life Sciences stock opened at $8.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.51. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.13 and a 1-year high of $20.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 0.71.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVXL. Jonestrading raised their price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $40.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Anavex Life Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

