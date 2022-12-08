Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Stock Holdings in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 68,615 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,997 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International during the second quarter valued at about $250,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International during the first quarter valued at about $554,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 34.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,313 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after buying an additional 23,643 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 27.5% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 448,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,871,000 after buying an additional 96,625 shares during the period. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Brinker International in the second quarter worth about $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EAT shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.39.

In related news, EVP Rick Badgley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total transaction of $296,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,500.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE EAT opened at $32.82 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.29. Brinker International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.47 and a 1 year high of $44.03.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $955.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.58 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 33.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants under the under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand name in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's.

