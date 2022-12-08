Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,488 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 5,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $169,000. 38.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated stock opened at $482.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $463.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $497.94. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 52 week low of $405.03 and a 52 week high of $656.11.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is currently 2.84%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile



Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

