Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Stock Position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 103,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,964 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 6.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,277 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,241 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KTOS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Noble Financial cut their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Trading Down 1.1 %

In other news, Director Samuel N. Liberatore sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $84,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,231.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $9.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -38.42 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.44. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $22.26.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

(Get Rating)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.