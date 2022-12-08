Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Stock Position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,014 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,605 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Square LLC grew its position in Summit Materials by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 24,225 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in Summit Materials by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 41,396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Summit Materials by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its position in Summit Materials by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 19,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Summit Materials by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.06.

Summit Materials Trading Up 0.3 %

Summit Materials Company Profile

Shares of Summit Materials stock opened at $29.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.21 and a 200 day moving average of $26.95. Summit Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.99 and a fifty-two week high of $41.46.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

