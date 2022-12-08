Deutsche Bank AG Grows Holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 62.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,611 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYNH. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 49.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 10,405 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 947.3% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 8.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 7.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 245,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,855,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on SYNH shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $77.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim cut shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Syneos Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $85.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Syneos Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.90.

SYNH stock opened at $33.96 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.77. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.89 and a 12 month high of $104.17. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

