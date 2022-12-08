Deutsche Bank AG Grows Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 43,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 37.5% in the second quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 23,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC increased its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 86,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC increased its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 20,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock opened at $16.17 on Thursday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52 week low of $13.22 and a 52 week high of $20.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.63.

