Deutsche Bank AG Grows Position in N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,905 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in N-able were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in N-able by 298.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of N-able in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of N-able in the first quarter worth $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of N-able during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of N-able during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

Get N-able alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NABL. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on N-able from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on N-able from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

N-able Stock Performance

About N-able

NABL opened at $11.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.70 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.65 and a 200 day moving average of $10.12. N-able, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.12 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75.

(Get Rating)

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NABL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for N-able Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for N-able and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.