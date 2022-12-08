Deutsche Bank AG Grows Stock Holdings in Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN – Get Rating) by 1,010.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,869 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Ocwen Financial were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Ocwen Financial during the second quarter valued at about $1,137,000. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Ocwen Financial during the second quarter valued at about $268,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Ocwen Financial during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ocwen Financial by 30.8% during the first quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 159,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after buying an additional 37,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ocwen Financial by 5.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after buying an additional 7,591 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OCN opened at $33.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.11, a current ratio of 18.74 and a quick ratio of 18.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.61 million, a PE ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.97. Ocwen Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $17.76 and a 1 year high of $41.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.71 and its 200 day moving average is $29.09.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Ocwen Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. It provides commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

