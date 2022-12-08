Deutsche Bank AG Has $1.31 Million Stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 27,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWY opened at $125.93 on Thursday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.66 and a fifty-two week high of $176.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.57 and its 200 day moving average is $130.00.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

