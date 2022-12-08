Deutsche Bank AG Has $1.34 Million Holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,097 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 130.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 1,187.4% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $17.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $15.23 and a one year high of $43.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.28 and a 200-day moving average of $21.08.

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $439.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.80 million. On average, equities analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on HAIN. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. CL King dropped their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.70.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

