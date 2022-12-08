Deutsche Bank AG Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 2.2% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 3.1% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 5.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 8.4% during the second quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 0.9% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 74.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on LECO shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $137.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Lincoln Electric to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.60.

In related news, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 11,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total transaction of $1,692,940.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,378,525.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 11,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total transaction of $1,692,940.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,378,525.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 5,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.10, for a total value of $899,249.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,530,134.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 30,779 shares of company stock valued at $4,505,724 over the last 90 days. 3.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LECO opened at $146.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.17 and a 1-year high of $150.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.48 and its 200-day moving average is $135.32.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $935.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $919.13 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 11.91%. Equities research analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.15%.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

