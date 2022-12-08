Deutsche Bank AG Has $1.42 Million Position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,698 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,001 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 132.0% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 140,022 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 79,658 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 119.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 95.9% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 36,558 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 17,892 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 8.5% during the second quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 31,667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 85.7% during the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TMHC shares. TheStreet downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $29.50 to $39.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.64.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TMHC opened at $30.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $35.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.85 and a 200-day moving average of $26.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.72.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.22. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Taylor Morrison Home

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CFO Louis Steffens bought 11,000 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.07 per share, for a total transaction of $253,770.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 44,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,467.69. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

Further Reading

