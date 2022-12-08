Deutsche Bank AG Has $1.42 Million Position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 211,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,497 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,010,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $178,330,000 after acquiring an additional 7,779,683 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TechnipFMC in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,881,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 9,487,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,793,422 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 4,353.1% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,860,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,666,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 126.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,665,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608,136 shares in the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on TechnipFMC to $12.40 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Benchmark began coverage on TechnipFMC in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. HSBC upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on TechnipFMC in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.37.

Shares of FTI opened at $11.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 1.80. TechnipFMC plc has a 12 month low of $5.47 and a 12 month high of $13.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. On average, analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

