Deutsche Bank AG Has $1.43 Million Holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Get Rating) by 49.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 260,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 251,400 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 9,460 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 36,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,123,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,651,000 after acquiring an additional 178,833 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $6.70 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander (Brasil) has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Trading Up 0.9 %

Banco Santander (Brasil) Increases Dividend

BSBR opened at $5.32 on Thursday. Banco Santander has a twelve month low of $4.86 and a twelve month high of $7.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.58 and a 200-day moving average of $5.74. The stock has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th were issued a $0.0447 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.1%. This is a boost from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous — dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 24th. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Profile

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital prepaid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation services; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

