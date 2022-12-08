Deutsche Bank AG Has $1.44 Million Stake in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 901 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,024,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,564,000 after purchasing an additional 10,407 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 4.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 899,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,782,000 after acquiring an additional 42,177 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 883,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,070,000 after acquiring an additional 25,469 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 925.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 570,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,757,000 after acquiring an additional 514,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 438,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,224,000 after acquiring an additional 15,035 shares during the last quarter. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

Monarch Casino & Resort Stock Up 0.6 %

MCRI stock opened at $81.73 on Thursday. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $94.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Monarch Casino & Resort

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MCRI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

(Get Rating)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. The company also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of December 31, 2021, its Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.