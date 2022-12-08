Deutsche Bank AG Has $1.46 Million Holdings in Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) by 398.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 680,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 543,965 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Clover Health Investments were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,087,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,611,000 after purchasing an additional 200,177 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Clover Health Investments by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,681,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,168,000 after acquiring an additional 329,673 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Clover Health Investments by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,199,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,807,000 after acquiring an additional 797,158 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Clover Health Investments by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,932,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,861,000 after acquiring an additional 142,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Clover Health Investments by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,369,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after acquiring an additional 32,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.75% of the company’s stock.

Clover Health Investments Price Performance

NASDAQ:CLOV opened at $1.19 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.17. Clover Health Investments, Corp. has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $568.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.83.

CLOV has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Clover Health Investments from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Clover Health Investments from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Clover Health Investments from $3.50 to $1.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Clover Health Investments to $1.75 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clover Health Investments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.01.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a medicare advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its Clover Assistant, a software platform that provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for medicare-eligible consumers. It also focuses on non-insurance businesses.

