Deutsche Bank AG Has $1.49 Million Stake in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 237,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,874 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Arlo Technologies were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARLO. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Arlo Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 70.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the second quarter worth $68,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 20.1% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the second quarter worth $94,000. 73.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. BWS Financial decreased their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Arlo Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of Arlo Technologies stock opened at $3.34 on Thursday. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.93 and a twelve month high of $11.79. The stock has a market cap of $295.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.36 and its 200 day moving average is $5.71.

In other Arlo Technologies news, CEO Matthew Blake Mcrae acquired 20,400 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.97 per share, with a total value of $60,588.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,724,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,120,395.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arlo Technologies news, CEO Matthew Blake Mcrae acquired 20,400 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.97 per share, with a total value of $60,588.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,724,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,120,395.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Grady Summers acquired 30,000 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 219,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $834,970.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 54,246 shares of company stock valued at $190,203 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allows users to monitor their surroundings; and Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security.

See Also

