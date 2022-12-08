Deutsche Bank AG Has $1.50 Million Position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its holdings in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,828 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,617 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackbaud during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Blackbaud by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Blackbaud by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Blackbaud by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Blackbaud by 400.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the period. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

Insider Activity at Blackbaud

In other Blackbaud news, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 1,023 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $60,131.94. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,722,703.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackbaud Price Performance

BLKB stock opened at $56.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -91.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.74 and its 200-day moving average is $55.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.54 and a 1 year high of $83.97.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a positive return on equity of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $261.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.38 million. Equities research analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BLKB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blackbaud in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Blackbaud from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

Blackbaud Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K-12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLKB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.