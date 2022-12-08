Deutsche Bank AG Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,615 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,997 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,382,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $205,414,000 after purchasing an additional 102,122 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp raised its position in Brinker International by 250.6% during the second quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 2,118,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,679,000 after buying an additional 1,514,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Brinker International by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,654,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,148,000 after buying an additional 46,935 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Brinker International by 2.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 880,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,589,000 after buying an additional 20,903 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Brinker International by 7.6% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 794,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,326,000 after buying an additional 55,835 shares during the period. 95.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Brinker International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Brinker International from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Brinker International from $80.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brinker International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Brinker International from $28.50 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.39.

Brinker International Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of EAT opened at $32.82 on Thursday. Brinker International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.47 and a 1 year high of $44.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.29.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.03. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 33.11% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $955.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Brinker International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Brinker International

In related news, EVP Rick Badgley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total transaction of $296,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,500.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants under the under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand name in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.