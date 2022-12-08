Deutsche Bank AG Has $1.52 Million Stock Position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,234 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Vista Outdoor by 28.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 288,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,310,000 after buying an additional 63,449 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new position in Vista Outdoor in the second quarter valued at about $361,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vista Outdoor by 8.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA grew its stake in Vista Outdoor by 45.5% in the second quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 231,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,457,000 after purchasing an additional 72,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vista Outdoor by 2.6% in the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,483,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,697,000 after purchasing an additional 138,811 shares in the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 1,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total transaction of $37,547.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,802.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VSTO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Vista Outdoor from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

VSTO opened at $27.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.68 and a 200-day moving average of $29.06. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.55 and a 52-week high of $52.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories that serves hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

