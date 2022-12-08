Deutsche Bank AG Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) by 72.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 197,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 514,024 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Redwood Trust were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RWT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Redwood Trust by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,245,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,948,000 after buying an additional 150,771 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Redwood Trust by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,129,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,488,000 after buying an additional 308,880 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Redwood Trust by 57.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,424,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,535,000 after buying an additional 882,431 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Redwood Trust by 104.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,912,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,133,000 after buying an additional 976,831 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Redwood Trust by 2.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,288,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,569,000 after buying an additional 25,122 shares during the period. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Redwood Trust from $10.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Redwood Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on Redwood Trust from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. BTIG Research downgraded Redwood Trust to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Redwood Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.86.

Redwood Trust Stock Performance

Redwood Trust Dividend Announcement

RWT opened at $7.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $861.46 million, a PE ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.90 and a 200-day moving average of $7.65. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $14.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.11%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -129.58%.

Redwood Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.