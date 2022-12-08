Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 43,014 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 42.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 45.7% in the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in CareTrust REIT in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 16.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.92.

CareTrust REIT Price Performance

CareTrust REIT Announces Dividend

Shares of CTRE opened at $19.96 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -499.00 and a beta of 1.12. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.90 and a 1-year high of $23.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is currently -2,750.00%.

CareTrust REIT Profile

(Get Rating)

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

Featured Stories

