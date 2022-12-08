Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Holdings in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 373,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 926,908 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HL. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Hecla Mining Price Performance

Shares of Hecla Mining stock opened at $5.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -141.46 and a beta of 2.01. Hecla Mining has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $7.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.41.

Hecla Mining Cuts Dividend

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a positive return on equity of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $146.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.49 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.004 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -24.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $5.25 to $4.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $4.75 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $4.75 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.88.

About Hecla Mining

(Get Rating)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and doré containing silver and gold.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.