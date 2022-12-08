Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,189 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRUP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Trupanion by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,643,000 after buying an additional 576,020 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 3,638,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,590 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Trupanion by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trupanion stock opened at $50.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Trupanion, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.77 and a 1 year high of $158.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.27 and a beta of 1.77.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TRUP shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Trupanion to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Trupanion from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Trupanion to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.38.

In related news, Director Michael Doak sold 700 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $42,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,312. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Trupanion news, Director Michael Doak sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $42,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,312. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $245,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 857,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,609,350.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,700 shares of company stock worth $1,184,190. Corporate insiders own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

