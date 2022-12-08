Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Stock Holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,607 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter worth $96,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 408.8% in the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Up 15.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ASO opened at $56.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.71. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $57.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 44.64% and a net margin of 9.79%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Loop Capital began coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Heather A. Davis sold 6,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $272,020.91. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,798,674.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Heather A. Davis sold 6,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $272,020.91. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,798,674.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 112,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $5,427,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,422,839.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,407 shares of company stock valued at $5,704,626 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

(Get Rating)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

Featured Articles

