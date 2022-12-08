Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 74,142 Shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) by 186.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 113,838 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,142 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Triumph Group were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,854 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Triumph Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, American Trust acquired a new stake in Triumph Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

Triumph Group Trading Up 1.3 %

TGI opened at $11.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $772.86 million, a PE ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 2.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.31. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $27.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Triumph Group ( NYSE:TGI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $307.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.57 million. Triumph Group had a net margin of 6.81% and a negative return on equity of 6.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Triumph Group from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Triumph Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.29.

About Triumph Group

(Get Rating)

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.