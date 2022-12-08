Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 82 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,832 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Littelfuse during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 11,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 370.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Littelfuse Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of LFUS stock opened at $237.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $222.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.24. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.19 and a 12-month high of $326.82.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.07%.

In other Littelfuse news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $70,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,563 shares in the company, valued at $605,226.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 300 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $70,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,563 shares in the company, valued at $605,226.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Matthew Cole sold 900 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.28, for a total transaction of $197,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,554.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Littelfuse from $270.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Littelfuse from $254.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen cut Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.20.

Littelfuse Profile

(Get Rating)

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.