Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Stock Position in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,820 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in SPX Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in SPX Technologies by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in SPX Technologies by 486.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in SPX Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in SPX Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPXC opened at $66.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.19. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.66 and a 1-year high of $75.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.82.

SPX Technologies ( NYSE:SPXC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $370.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.00 million. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 2.45%. Equities analysts predict that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Natausha Heleena White sold 10,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $711,567.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,561.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of SPX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com raised SPX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers and comfort heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

