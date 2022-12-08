Deutsche Bank AG Sells 1,037 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,287 shares of the software’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Altair Engineering were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALTR. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Altair Engineering by 17.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,100 shares of the software’s stock worth $7,734,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Altair Engineering by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 74,530 shares of the software’s stock valued at $4,800,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Altair Engineering during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 3.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,075 shares of the software’s stock worth $6,638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 14.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,359 shares of the software’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALTR shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on Altair Engineering in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Altair Engineering from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altair Engineering currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.80.

In other Altair Engineering news, CRO Nelson Dias sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $188,440.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 30,124 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,141.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CRO Nelson Dias sold 4,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $188,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 30,124 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,141.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 57,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $2,894,012.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,158,103.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,278 shares of company stock worth $3,099,118. Insiders own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALTR opened at $47.96 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.96 and its 200-day moving average is $50.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.92, a PEG ratio of 200.67 and a beta of 1.48. Altair Engineering Inc. has a one year low of $43.17 and a one year high of $78.38.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The software reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 10.30% and a negative return on equity of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $119.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.47 million. Equities research analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and Internet of Things platform and analytics tools, as well as support and the complementary software products.

